Patriots, Revolution celebrate Halloween with children who have cancer

By Juli McDonald

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Families whose children are fighting cancer celebrated Halloween at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday with members of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

“My grandson has been battling cancer for almost seven years. He’s been going to the Jimmy Fund Clinic and Children’s Hospital. It’s kind of like routine for him, he’s so used to doing it. We’re hoping for a cure,” said Kathleen Young of her grandson, Alex.

It’s a thrill for these young fans and their parents to play and laugh with members of the Patriots and Revolution. But these pros know who the real stars are.

“Honestly, it boils down to, puts life in perspective. A lot of these kids are going through a lot tougher times than we are. To be able to spread a little cheer – I think it’s very important for us to do that,” said the Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett.

“They said he said neuroblastoma, and we were just, you know, shattered by that,” said Emily Butruccio of her toddler Levi’s recent diagnosis.

Yet, many of these children wow their families with their bravery.

“He’s been pretty tough. He’s been going into the hospital. He’s been going into Hasbro. Through all that heavy medicine, he’s always smiling,” said a proud 8-year-old Thomas McLaughlin of his little brother.

“We were there for six months. We went through four stages of chemo. He never cried; he didn’t complain. He just did his thing. I think the fact that we get to be normal now is the best part of all this,” said Rob Obi-Tavot of his baby, Leandro, who is in remission.

