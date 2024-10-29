Missing Michigan teen found safe in Kentucky, father taken into custody: police

By Joseph Buczek, Alysia Burgio

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Police say a 13-year-old Michigan boy who was last seen on Sunday was found safe in Kentucky on Monday.

The boy’s father, 58-year-old Christopher Allan Brown, was taken into custody after a traffic stop by the Berea Police Department, according to River Rouge police. He is currently awaiting charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say the teen, Christopher Brown Jr., was unharmed and is undergoing an evaluation by medical professionals. Authorities say he suffers from a cognitive disorder.

“This case underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of our community and bringing about peaceful resolutions,” said River Rouge Police Detective Sgt. Joshua Smith. “We are grateful for the collaboration and support we received from our local, state, and federal partners, including the FBI-Michigan and the Berea Police Department. Their assistance was crucial in bringing this situation to a safe conclusion.”

Police were asking for the public’s help in locating the teen, who was last seen at 10:07 a.m. Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant at 10995 West Jefferson Ave. in River Rouge. Camera footage shows Christopher getting into the front passenger seat of a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, registered to his father, with a Florida plate DSM1544.

Police say Christopher Allan Brown had his parental rights terminated in August 2024 due to a child abuse incident and that he is a suspect in his son’s disappearance. The 58-year-old suffers from a mental health disability and has a history of violence.

The boy’s mother died in early October which police say prompted Christopher Allan Brown to drive up from Florida and snatch his teenage son.

“We want the public to be vigilant. We want them to have their eyes open looking for this truck. We’re looking to do a peaceful resolution to this. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. We don’t want anything to happen to neither party. We just want the young man to return home safely to his family and get the help that he needs as well as get the help needed for the father,” Smith said earlier on Monday.

