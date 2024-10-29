Maui firefighters rescues a girl and a man from Iao Valley flash flooding

By Jeremiah Estrada

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — A girl and a man are safe from rising waters after Maui firefighters performed two rescues at Iao Valley.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, firefighters responded to a report of a child who was swept away from the flash flooding. During this swiftwater rescue, another report came in for a man being stranded in a different part of the valley.

Responders located the man and lifted him out of the river where he had been swept downstream. At around the same time that afternoon, they were also trying to locate the girl.

A firefighter crossed the water once they found her and secured her into a life jacket. She was rescued from the bank by rope.

No injuries were reported from the rescuees or crews.

