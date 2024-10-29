Des Moines’ last Maid-Rite restaurant runs out of food Sunday after community steps up to help

By Ophelie Jacobson

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The Maid-Rite restaurant at Merle Hay Mall ran out of food Sunday after a busy weekend of big crowds and long lines.

Owner Brian Ickowitz said that after KCCI had done a story on Thursday about his restaurant’s struggles and the call for help, people started to show up. The owner told KCCI sales have dropped by as much as 40% since the pandemic, and fewer customers are visiting malls. Last winter, he had to close his second store in Valley West Mall.

“It was pretty awesome, like instantly,” Ickowitz said. “It’s been a great response. Very, very long waits and very, very patient people.”

Ickowitz said they broke a record in sales Saturday, and they had to run out to the store to restock their supplies multiple times throughout the weekend. He said he thinks they made a thousand loose-meat sandwiches.

On Sunday, the restaurant was scheduled to be open from noon to 5 p.m. But, at around 3 p.m., they had to close because he said they ran out of food.

“I’m not going to complain,” he said. “It was just phenomenal.”

Ickowitz said dozens of people came up to the counter after they ran out wanting to buy food. He had to turn them away but made sure to tell them to come back later. The restaurant will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ickowitz said the successful weekend has given him hope. He said he is thankful for all of the support, and he hopes customers will keep coming back for more.

“It’s a bit overwhelming,” he said. “Just as long as we get the whelming, we’ll be fine.”

