Ferb, an Oklahoma family’s pet tortoise that went missing in August, returns home

PIEDMONT, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The search for a popular tortoise that went missing from his home in Piedmont is over after his owner said he came home.

Cherrie Zaidi posted on social media that Ferb, who has been missing since late August, returned home on his own. She said Ferb was out in her field “looking like a dirty clump of grass” and that he was hungry.

Several posters were put up around the Oklahoma City metro as Zaidi and others tried to find Ferb. Several people started recognizing Ferb in the posters, but they couldn’t find him.

KOCO 5 spoke with Zaidi in early September as she and her family pleaded for help finding Ferb. She had been searching high and low for him but couldn’t find the missing tortoise after he made a slow-speed escape.

“He got over here on the side of his pen and pushed some stuff out of the way and wedged himself under the fence and left,” Zaidi said in September.

Ferb lives in the backyard with his brother Phineas, but they were on the case.

“A tortoise is a little unusual. Not everybody has one, and you can’t miss him if he’s moseying on by,” Zaidi said.

