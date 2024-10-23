Man barely survives EEE, 2 other mosquito viruses in New Hampshire. “People are still amazed”



WBZ, FAMILY HANDOUT, GO FUND ME, CNN

By Paul Burton

Click here for updates on this story

KENSINGTON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Joe Casey survived a mosquito bite that gave him Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). He says his family and community in New Hampshire have been critical to his recovery.

Casey, 55, of Kensington, is now out of the hospital and recovering at a rehabilitation center. At least 30-percent of people who get EEE die from it. In an exclusive interview with WBZ-TV, Casey said every step he takes now reminds him of just how far he’s come.

“I’m 100-percent compared to what I was. People are still amazed that I’m walking,” he said.

At some point last summer he got bit by mosquito and became deathly ill.

“I fell down in my living room and kind of blacked out and then my sons and my mother-in-law got me to the hospital,” he told WBZ.

Casey was diagnosed with EEE.

“They also tested for St. Louis [encephalitis] and West Nile, so I got all three,” he said.

He was in the Exeter Hospital intensive care unit for three weeks and in a coma.

“They gave me a trach because I wasn’t breathing,” Casey said. “That was around the time the gentleman had actually passed away from Hampstead. Kensington and Hampstead are kind of the centers for EEE because of all the horses and everything we have here.”

“I couldn’t walk, talk”

For weeks, his family wasn’t sure he would pull through.

“My wife was told by the nurse you better get your kids in here to see him right now, because we’re not sure. So, it was pretty scary,” he said.

When he got out of the ICU, he said it was like starting over again.

“I was incapable of pretty much doing everything. I couldn’t walk, talk, comb my hair, anything like that. I couldn’t get out of bed,” he said.

“We were incredibly scared,” his wife of 24 years, Kim Casey, told WBZ. She was by his side the whole time and is now assisting with his rehab.

“To have him walking on his own is amazing, he’s worked so hard, and we’re really proud of him,” Kim said.

“Don’t underestimate the size of the villain”

Casey says he still has 10 more weeks of outpatient rehab, all from a simple mosquito bite, which is why he is speaking out now about the dangers of EEE.

“Don’t underestimate the size of the villain here,” Casey said. “You just have to be ready and be prepared. Taking your kids to the ballpark, or whatever, please douse them with DEET. Douse yourself with DEET and stay alert.”

“Community has been fantastic”

The couple is also thankful for the outpouring love, the hospital staff and the community who came together to help raise money online.

“We had people dropping off food, we had people praying for us, we had people donating to the GoFundMe page. This community has been fantastic,” Kim said.

Joe Casey still has a long road to recovery, but he knows he’s in a better place.

“I’m most grateful for my family, for the support, the love, for the Lord for blessing me. Obviously, there’s a blessing behind this and just getting a second chance at life,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.