‘Ash tornado’ caught on camera while crews battled large grass fire in Oklahoma

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A quick “ash tornado” popped up while several crews battled a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon in rural Lincoln County near Carney.

Lincoln County Emergency Management officials told KOCO 5 that authorities learned of the fire that started just off U.S. Highway 177 north of Carney shortly before 11 a.m. They said a trailer with a blowout caused the fire.

While crews battled the flames, Sky 5 captured the moment an “ash tornado” developed in a scorched field.

“This gives you an idea of what winds are like down there. That thing’s just blowing across the field,” Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge said. “That’s really, really neat. That’s really interesting.”

The “ash tornado” continued across the field but dissipated once it reached the tree line. A couple of other “ash tornadoes” tried developing in the same field but didn’t fully form.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.