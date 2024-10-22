Skip to Content
Overturned beer truck blocks interstate in Maryland

WMAR via CNN Newsource
WMAR via CNN Newsource
I-70 East
Published 2:42 PM

By Ryan Dickstein

    FREDERICK, Maryland (WMAR) — A busy Tuesday morning commute along both directions of I-70 in Frederick County.

Closures began overnight just prior to 4:30am on the eastbound side near the route 75 – Libertytown exit.

That’s where a beer truck rolled over blocking all three travel lanes.

WJLA-ABC 7 captured some aerial chopper footage of the scene, showing dozens of busted beer cans and boxes spread across the interstate.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation. There’s no word on the cause.

Not long after, around 6:50am, another crash, this time on the westbound side near Linganore Road.

Multiple cars were involved in this one, including two rollovers.

At least one person was helicoptered to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what caused the second crash.

