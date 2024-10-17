Florida resident loses home to fire while battling lung cancer

By Madison Adams

SAINT JAMES CITY, Florida (WBBH) — Dennis Bledsoe is no stranger to hardship. After being diagnosed with lung cancer just a month and a half ago, the retired St. James City resident underwent immediate surgery, leaving him hoping for a peaceful recovery at home with his beloved dog, Bubba.

“I couldn’t have had a better life,” Bledsoe said. “But a month and a half ago, they found a bad lung cancer that needed to come out right away.”

He had just been released from the hospital and was looking forward to settling back into his routine. But peace was far from what he would experience. As Hurricane Milton barreled toward his community, Bledsoe was forced to evacuate — leaving his home and possessions behind.

Then, disaster struck again.

“We got a call from someone with the fire department,” Bledsoe said. “They said it’s a total loss. The fire had been burning for hours, and the winds — 60, 80 miles an hour — just fueled the flames. It didn’t just destroy the house; it took the boat, too. Probably lightning.”

Bledsoe’s home, along with his neighbor’s, was engulfed in flames. Everything he owned on Skipper Lane in St. James City was reduced to rubble by Hurricane Milton.

“That’s a big pill to swallow,” Bledsoe said. All he has left are a few pairs of clothes and his loyal companion, Bubba.

Bledsoe said The Salvation Army offered him a $20 coupon, but that won’t even begin to cover his needs.

Adding to the uncertainty of rebuilding his life, Bledsoe still faces health challenges. “I had to have an X-ray today. I just had lung surgery three weeks ago,” he said. “I’ll probably be going back to the hospital for a couple of days.”

Bledsoe said,”My sister-in-law set up a GoFundMe page for Dennis Bledsoe, if anyone feels, you know, it would like to donate, that would be helpful.”

