Baltimore community school coordinator bridges cultural gap for Bay Brook students

By Denise Koch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Herelys Parks is considered a loving, caring, supportive cultural bridge for the many Hispanic children and their families at Baltimore’s Bay Brook Elementary/Middle School.

Parks, the school’s United Way of Central Maryland community school coordinator, won the Mayor’s Hispanic Heritage Award.

A United Way Community School means the school provides many forms of community support, including social work services and food.

Parks also works with the House of Ruth to provide support to Latina victims of domestic abuse.

“Words cannot express the gratitude that I have and that our staff has for Ms. Parks because she does so much for our community that we would not know what to do if we did not have Ms. Parks,” Bay Brook Principal Shavon Carter said.

Parks immigrated to the United States from Venezuela eight years ago. Her work, translating and supporting many times frightened, confused, and over-whelmed Hispanic children, is a perfect fit.

“I think this is exactly what I needed when I came to this country, to feel that I’m making a difference, I have an impact,” Parks said.

Thirty-seven percent of Bay Brook’s students are Spanish-speaking and many don’t know any English when they enroll. Some of the families don’t have literacy even in Spanish.

“I have parents here that sadly have been through rough times and sometimes I just cry with them because it’s a lot,” Parks said. “I understand how they feel and when they see that they see because it comes from the heart.”

Parks and the United Way created a free food program at Bay Brook.

“Most of them they don’t have opportunities if it’s not through the school,” Parks said. “I don’t care how you look, I don’t care your race, if you need something, you come to me and I will be more than happy to provide for you.”

