Teens allegedly vandalize furniture from warehouse going to families in need

By Mike Sullivan

WALPOLE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A group of teenagers vandalized a warehouse in Walpole last week, and the damaged furniture inside was supposed to be going to families in need.

“As you can see, there’s graffiti in different colors all over the paints,” says Vlad Ivanov, CEO of Limitless Moving & Storage. “This is the leaf of a dining table, and over here in the back there you can see the saw they used to cut that couch.”

Ivanov says charity deliveries make up a large portion of the business done by his company.

“Often time donation centers don’t have the ability to pick things up in a speedy manner, and people need to move. There are closings happening, and they are left with a whole bunch of furniture that will end up in a landfill. We speed up that process,” explains Ivanov.

On Thursday, a group of teens entered his warehouse, and in addition to spraying graffiti and slashing up furniture, they also doused the area with fire extinguishers.

“You can see the footprints of the teenagers who were walking around, and you can see how thick it was,” says Ivanov, pointing to a photo of the extinguisher residue all over the floor of the warehouse, “This filament got all over different furniture throughout the warehouse as well. This filament will eliminate any donation ability for a lot of the furniture.”

Vlad was offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest, however he says another tenant in their building was able to identify one of the teens.

“No one has been arrested, but the police are aware of everyone involved in the incident, and people will be punished for the actions they committed,” details Ivanov.

The Walpole Police Department detectives are still investigating. They also believe some juveniles were involved, but no formal charges have been filed.

