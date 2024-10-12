Neighborhood embraces community through art

By Tori Mason

Click here for updates on this story

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — A neighborhood just south of DIA has guests going out of their way to visit – and they’re welcomed. The same can’t be said about every part of the same city. The Aurora Highlands isn’t just about residential development; it’s a holistic approach to community living.

The area’s art draws visitors from all over the country, even bringing travelers out of the airport during layovers. Thoughtfully curated installations are being placed throughout the development, and they’re available for public to view.

Carla Ferreira, an Aurora Highlands developer, says she loves making Aurora more beautiful. CBS Colorado caught up with her painting near a storm drain in the new development.

“We love it here. It’s beautiful. We have epic sunsets, the most beautiful sunrises,” she said, emphasizing the warmth and camaraderie of the community.

She says Art in the Park encourages creativity, positivity and community.

Daniel Popper has a captivating art installation in The Aurora Highlands called “Umi.” It explores the connection between humans and nature.

Michael Benisty’s statue “Broken but Together” is a 25-foot-tall sculpture crafted from mirrored polished steel, depicting two figures in an embrace. The piece embodies unity and healing.

“We’ve really created this art destination for people in here,” Ferreira explains. “I want people to feel like they can come hang out, even if they don’t live here, even if they’re never going to buy a house here.”

Ferreira’s vision includes shopping, dining and health care facilities, with plans for a new hospital campus soon to break ground. The Aurora Highlands also hosts community events, inviting not just residents but also those from neighboring areas.

She’s not only creating a beautiful living space but also working to reshape the narrative of Aurora.

“It hurts my heart and my soul when I see negative things about Aurora on the news, because there’s so many beautiful, amazing things here,” she says. “We’re really, really proud. We put Aurora in our first name for a reason.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.