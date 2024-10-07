Berks County man charged with attempted homicide after wife is shot in head

By Web Staff

BETHEL, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — An 82-year-old man called 911 Friday morning and told the operator he had just shot his wife with a .22-caliber rifle, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Police from Bethel Township, Tulpehocken Township and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene at 1231 Airport Road in Bethel Township.

“Upon arrival of law enforcement, an 84-year-old female was located inside the residence with a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported by ambulance to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA,” a statement from the DA’s office said.

Officers took Howard “Philip” Boltz into custody. He is charged with:

– Criminal attempted homicide – Aggravated assault – Recklessly endangering another person – Possessing instruments of crime

Boltz was taken to the central processing center at the Berks County Courthouse where he was to await arraignment by a magisterial district judge.

The victim was being treated at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where she was in stable condition.

