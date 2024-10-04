Uber driver arrested, charged in rape of student in Villanova University residence hall, sources say

By Joe Holden

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — An Uber driver was arrested and charged Friday morning in the alleged rape of a Villanova University student that happened three weeks ago inside a campus dorm, sources confirm.

Court records and sources show 26-year-old Mirvan Dinler, of Trappe, Pennsylvania, is facing counts of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and reckless endangerment.

The accuser first reported the alleged attack to the school’s Department of Public Safety two weeks ago today. That same day, the university notified the school community and issued statements to CBS News Philadelphia.

In its statement, the university said they had identified the perpetrator and that he was an Uber driver. They also said at the time he was banned from campus.

In September, Uber also said it banned the driver and was cooperating.

CBS News Philadelphia has since followed the investigation closely and has made numerous requests for comment and updates from Villanova.

A spokesperson, when informed an arrest had been made, referred us to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

On Monday, the DA’s office and Radnor Township Police assumed the lead on the investigation —detectives say Dinler was taken into custody early Friday morning without incident.

Court records show he is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Friday morning.

His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for next Thursday before Judge Andrew Goldberg.

Bail information was not immediately available. Court records did not indicate if Dinler had retained an attorney.

The woman said she told a resident assistant who was near the room to ask Dinler to leave. Dinler left after the transaction was finished.

