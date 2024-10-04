officer hurt in fight after man crashes into gas pump

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured during a fight with a man who crashed his car into a gas pump at a South Side gas station late Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Coen gas station along East Carson Street near S. 24th Street.

A spokesperson from Pittsburgh Public Safety says that a combination of police officers, medics, and firefighters were all called to the scene of the crash.

When first responders arrived, they found a fire near the gas pumps at the scene of the crash.

The man driving the vehicle that crashed into the pumps was said to be fighting with officers in the street. A police officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury.

The man who was fighting with officers was arrested and taken to the hospital. He was believed to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Before the crash happened at the gas station, the man also crashed into another car and fled the scene, officials said. The man driving the other car was not injured.

It’s unclear what charges the man involved in the crash will be facing.

