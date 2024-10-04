From beer money to charity: Carson King continues to make an impact five years after viral moment

By Beau Bowman

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Carson King, the Iowa State fan who went viral five years ago for holding a sign asking for beer money at a CyHawk football game, has continued to make a significant impact through his charitable efforts.

“We could have run with the money and had a really good night out on Welch (Avenue) in Ames, but at the end of the day, there is a bigger cause, and there is a reason certain people get the opportunities to do certain things,” King said.

King raised $3 million in just a few weeks, which he donated to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

Since then, King’s home office has become a testament to his ongoing efforts, filled with bobbleheads, beer cans and big checks.

“Made some phone calls, met up with some people and launched the Carson King Foundation in February 2020, not the best time to start a nonprofit, but we made it work,” King said.

Despite the initial viral hysteria fading, King has continued his philanthropic work, raising nearly an additional $600,000 through his foundation.

His most recent fundraiser in September brought in $50,000, which will be split evenly between the Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

“I think the thing that helped the most is that we really just did want to do something cool with a neat opportunity that not a lot of people get,” King said.

All of the work at the Carson King Foundation is volunteer-based, and King does not profit from it.

Even though he doesn’t get recognized at the grocery store as much as he once did, King remains committed to using his platform for good.

As for that hand-written sign asking for beer money? It’s still sitting in King’s home office.

“That’s right,” King said, confirming he still has the original sign that started it all.

