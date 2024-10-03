Delivery tractor-trailer jackknifes on NJ Turnpike, litters packages over highway



KYW

By Joe Brandt, Kim Hudson

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — Multiple lanes on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike are blocked Thursday morning after a FedEx delivery tractor-trailer jackknifed on the highway in Burlington County.

Images from Chopper 3 show the truck on the southbound side of the highway before Burlington-Mount Holly Road. There are several packages in the roadway as well.

This area is between Exit 6 and Exit 5.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to authorities on whether anyone was injured in this crash and more details on how it happened.

If you’re going past this crash scene, watch out for two lanes closed and slow speeds getting by.

If you normally take New Jersey Turnpike Exit 6 to get on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you should take I-295 as an alternate route this morning.

As the sun came up, a dump truck was on the scene and workers were collecting packages strewn across the shoulder of the highway.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.