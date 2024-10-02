Michigan inmate charged with punching therapy dog in Genesee County Jail

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — An inmate is charged after authorities say he punched a therapy dog while in the Genesee County Jail.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Josie was greeting staff and inmates throughout the jail on Sept. 24 when Romello Maxwell struck the 13-month-old dog. Sheriff Chris Swason said Josie suffered a concussion and scraped the inside of her pupil but will be OK.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the incident during a news conference on Tuesday. The video showed the dog approaching Maxwell, who was lying on the ground before he punched the dog. The video ended with another inmate appearing to approach Maxwell in response to the incident.

“We’re going to hold people accountable. If they’re going to do that to these animals, they’re going to do it to people,” Swanson said as he held Josie during Tuesday’s news conference.

Swanson said the dog returned to work on Monday since the incident.

Prosecutor David Leyton said he immediately moved forward with charges after watching surveillance video of the attack. Leyton said they charged Maxwell “as harshly as possible under Michigan law.”

Leyton said Maxwell, who has a history of assault against people, is charged as a habitual offender, increasing the maximum penalty from four years to eight years.

“I don’t think the laws in Michigan are strong enough to protect our furry friends, and I think that if the legislature is listening and watching, maybe you’ll want to take a bill in that increases the penalties for people who would harm our friends, our dogs and our cats,” Leyton said.

