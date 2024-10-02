Honolulu Zoo relocates last chimpanzees to Texas ahead of habitat renovations

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Zoo has moved its last two chimpanzees, Kumi and Kibale, to Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas as part of preparations for habitat upgrades.

The 49-year-old mother and her 34-year-old son were beloved attractions since arriving in 1994 from the St. Louis Zoo.

Zoo Director Linda Santos shared mixed emotions about their move, but is excited for their new journey out in Texas.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling as we will dearly miss all of the chimps – each with a different personality and character, yet we are all very excited for them to start another chapter of their lives in new social groupings in beautiful [Association of Zoos and Aquariums]-affiliated facilities,” Santos said.

The Honolulu Zoo’s Chimp Habitat was built in the early 1990s. Renovations are set for the habitat, including improvements to the viewing area and sleeping quarters, with plans to bring primates back in the future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.