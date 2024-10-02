Advocates light candles on Chicago’s lakefront for victims of domestic violence

By Jermont Terry

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month—shining a light on something that affects millions of families every year.

On this cool autumn Tuesday, Ohio Street Beach was lined with brown paper bags with candles planted inside. The candles were lit as night fell as a reminder of how many people have been lost to domestic violence.

For 26 years, the nonprofit Between Friends comes out on Oct. 1 to light up the lakefront.

“The hope is as we come here year after year, the number of candles reduces, said Verda Bhatti, executive director of Between Friends. “But unfortunately, it doesn’t.”

The candles represent a human light dimmed by an issue impacting thousands daily—and not just women.

“In the past years, we’ve seen that more and more men sharing their stories and asking for help,” Bhatti said.

Domestic violence has no age, gender, or ZIP code.

“Sometimes it can be very physical, sometimes it can be only verbal, and sometimes it can be emotional,” said Bhatti.

For Bhatti, it’s personal.

“A very close friend of mine, I lost her to domestic violence,” Bhatti said.

Each year, Bhatti reflects on her friend, and people who could not walk away from their abusers.

“I’ve been lighting candles for her for many years,” Bhatti said. “This year, when I light the candle, it will be for an 11-year-old child.”

That child is Jayden Perkins. He was killed back in March while trying to protect his mother, Laterria Smith, from her attacker in their apartment on Ravenswood Avenue on the cusp of Edgewater and Rogers Park.

“The incident happened in Rogers Park. That’s where the agency is located,” said Bhatti, “and to think about an 11-year-old losing his life protecting his mother is just heartbreaking.”

Bhatti drove home the point that domestic violence has no one face. Yet with awareness and kindness, more people can survive.

