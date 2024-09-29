Man completes 1,000 laps on art museum steps to honor his brother injured in car accident



By Eva Andersen

Eva Andersen (KYW) — A man who originally hails from Northeast Philadelphia completed his goal of running up and down the art museum steps 1,000 times. James Resnick, who now lives in Los Angeles, said it was in honor of his brother Sammy, who lives in a full-time care facility after being injured in a car accident 22 years ago.

Resnick started the challenge on Thursday evening and ran through the night, taking short breaks only to drink fluids and use the bathroom. By Saturday, he was still running.

“I think the adrenaline’s kicking in, so I’m wide awake,” Resnick said during the 11:00 a.m. hour, after his 999th lap.

Resnick said his brother has remained positive throughout his physical difficulties.

“He’s never complained about his situation once,” Resnick said. “He’s definitely the funniest and most charming person I know. When I need advice, I actually go to him.”

This was Resnick’s second attempt at running the steps 1,000 times. He first tried last year but stopped after 300 laps due to the heat. After a year of preparation, he returned to complete the challenge.

CBS New Philadelphia captured some of Resnick’s run on Friday and was there on Saturday as Resnick crossed the finish line, completing his 1,000th lap.

“One thousand laps! Forty hours,” he said.

Resnick’s brother Sammy was at the bottom of the steps to greet him after his final lap.

“It’s all about love,” Resnick said. “Whether it’s friends, family, your siblings – whoever. It’s all about love.”

