Trans-led wellness center targeted in hate crime

By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Safe Haven, a trans-led nonprofit organization that provides resources and opportunities to the LGBTQ2+ community, was the victim of a hate crime Friday morning.

Baltimore City Police confirmed officers responded to the location on North Charles Street for a report of destruction of property.

When the center opened members discovered donations were ransacked, equipment was stolen, and paint was everywhere.

Safe Haven Administrative Assistant Renee Lau says this incident is very discouraging, but it will not deter them from serving the community.

Lau realized something was wrong Friday morning when she couldn’t open the basement door to their facility.

“They had ransacked the basement and pushed all the stuff up against the door. I had to force the door open, and then once I got further in it was a disaster,” Lau explained.

It appeared the intruders had broken in through the back door, then proceeded to ransack everything in sight, taking a computer and harm reduction materials.

“I was almost in tears…because we’re a non-profit and everything we get is either a donation or a grant from somebody,” Lau said.

Baltimore Safe Haven provides emergency housing, basic necessities like clothes and toiletries, harm reduction, and sexual wellness supplies to the LGBTQ2+ community.

“When you take from us, you’re taking from the community as well,” she said.

Lau discovered their harm reduction van was also ransacked, and the intruders painted derogatory words on the basement walls.

“It’s very disrespectful,” she said.

Lau predicts it will take a lot of work to clean up the mess. She told WJZ hardships like these are, “discouraging sometimes…because everything we do is community based, everything.”

Baltimore Safe Haven is working with the police to determine who is responsible for the crime.

