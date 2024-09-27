Twin sisters arrested, charged in connection with armed carjacking in Belton

By Web staff

BELTON, Missouri (KMBC) — The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office has charged twin sisters in connection with an armed carjacking in Belton, Missouri, on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on southbound Interstate 49 at the 163rd Street exit.

The victim called the police, saying she had been southbound on I-49 when she was rear-ended by a black Kia. She pulled off the interstate to get the information of the other driver, who had followed and pulled over.

Probable cause documents state the victim said the driver of the Kia, a female later identified as Rodnae Gorham, apologized for hitting the victim’s Dodge Charger.

The victim then said the driver’s twin sister, later identified as Rodneysha Gorham, got out of the Kia along with a man.

Rodneysha Gorham then opened the driver’s door to the victim’s Dodge and got inside. The victim tried to tell Rodneysha Gorham get out of her car, that’s when the male suspect pointed a gun at her.

The victim told police the man then climbed into her Dodge and drove away as Rodnae Gorham got back into the Kia and drove it away.

The victim told police her car was “Lojacked” with a GPS tracking system. Police were able to track the Dodge Charger to a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police spotted that vehicle as it was on the move and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene, and a chase ensued. The vehicle was followed by the Kansas City Police Department helicopter until it stopped near 36th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. At that time, two women were seen running away from the vehicle. Both were apprehended by KCPD and taken to a Kansas City police station.

Both women spoke with KCPD robbery detectives and were then transferred to the Belton Police Department.

During an interview with authorities, Rodnae Gorham admitted she was driving the Kia when the male suspect in the car said he wanted the victim’s Dodge Charger, so she followed the car and rear-ended it while on the highway.

Rodnae Gorham told police the male suspect did point a gun at the victim and that he and her sister then drove off with the Dodge Charger.

Rodnae Gorham told police that the reason she assisted the male suspect was because he had a gun and had threatened to harm her. She told police she didn’t know the man’s real name, only his street name.

Probable cause documents detailing the charges against Rodneysha Gorham state she told police the male suspect had been driving the Kia when it struck the Dodge Charger and that her sister had also gotten into the Dodge Charger, leaving the Kia on the side of the highway.

When police questioned her saying her version of events differed from her sisters, and adding that the Kia had not been left behind on the highway, she then said she didn’t remember who drove the Dodge from the scene.

The Kia was later determined to be stolen.

Belton police said in a social media post that the investigation into this incident is ongoing, and more charges may be filed.

Both women have been charged with accessory vehicle hijacking with a deadly weapon. They are being held in jail without bond.

