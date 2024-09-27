Donor gives $100 million to University of Chicago’s Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression

By Adam Harrington, Matthew Cramer

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An anonymous donor has given a gift of $100 million to the University of Chicago to help support the school’s Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression.

The gift is believed to be the largest-ever higher education gift in support of free expression.

The forum was launched by UChicago President Paul Alivisatos in 2023. Its stated purpose is to bring together students, faculty, higher education leaders, and guests to discuss the challenges of free inquiry and expression—and also to put the values of free inquiry and expression into practice, the U of C said.

The University of Chicago has an unparalleled history of devotion to upholding free inquiry and expression. Our community has developed principles and policies that are widely seen as global exemplars in our quest to be a place of truth-seeking. Yet it is not enough to proclaim principles. Living them is a never-ending journey. Engaging in that work with purpose is more essential to society now than ever,” Alivisatos said in a news release. “This remarkable gift will underpin an enduring Chicago Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression and will allow us to significantly deepen the understanding and practices here at the University of Chicago. Equally important, it will enable us to expand this important work on a much larger scale.”

The U of C noted that the forum has held more than a dozen events during its first year—handling difficult subjects such as the war in Israel and Gaza and landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

The university also noted that the donation comes at a time when opportunities and threats to free expression have been a problem at U.S. universities and around the world.

UChicago faced criticism specifically after the school temporarily withheld at least one degree from a pro-Palestinian demonstrator who took part in a tent encampment protest in the Main Quad earlier this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.