Work crews from Ohio deployed to Florida ahead of storm Helene

ERLANGER, Kentucky (WLWT) — While our region is expecting to get some much-needed rain this week, local energy workers are preparing to head south to respond to severe weather.

Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and will strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.

Hurricane watches have been issued for parts of Cuba, Mexico, and a stretch of the Florida coastline, including Tampa Bay, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Keys.

The storm was located 170 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and had sustained winds of 45 mph. It was expected to strengthen into Hurricane Helene on Wednesday as it approached the Gulf Coast.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday in dozens of counties ahead of its arrival.

Duke Energy is deploying Midwest crews to Florida to assist with power restoration.

Around 300 workers from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are heading south right now.

Ohio Task Force One also got activated. Crews will be heading to Florida Tuesday afternoon.

