Man walking across Iowa to raise money for autism foundation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A man walking a great distance to help families affected by autism is walking right through the Hawkeye State.

Jeff Miller started walking from Minnesota with plans to hike all the way to Missouri. On Monday, he walked from Ames to Ankeny.

Miller’s goal is to raise $10,000 for the Doug Flutie Foundation, helping people and families affected by autism live meaningful lives. So far, he has raised more than $2,000.

“The people have been so friendly and so helpful, so supporting,” he said.

Miller has family members with autism, too.

In 2021, he walked from South Dakota to Illinois to raise money for Alzheimer’s. Before that, he climbed Flattop Mountain in Alaska to raise money for suicide prevention.

