Woman punched in face several times at Pennsylvania laundromat, police say

By Stephanie Ballesteros

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was brutally attacked inside a laundromat on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the Roslyn section of Abington Township.

According to police, the woman was folding clothes when the man, who is believed to be homeless, walked in and punched the woman in the face several times.

The woman suffered lacerations, swelling and fractured bones. She was taken to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Police said the victim does not know the suspect and has never seen him before.

No further information has been provided.

