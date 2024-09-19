Skip to Content
Feathered firefighter: Lost duck finds home at Tuscaloosa fire station

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue via CNN Newsource
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue via CNN Newsource
A feathered firefighter in Alabama is proving that ducks may be better than Dalmatians when it comes to keeping a crew company.
By Riley Conlon

    TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (WVTM) — A feathered firefighter in Alabama is proving that ducks may be better than Dalmatians when it comes to keeping a crew company.

This is Howard, the beloved pet of Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 2.

Howard made his way to the station three years ago and, to the surprise of the firefighters who work there, decided to stay for good.

Howard isn’t a freeloader, mind you. According to Tuscaloosa Fire, he always mans his post in order to greet the crew when they return from late-night calls.

CNN Newssource

