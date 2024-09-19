City sues California over state’s new gender identity law



KCAL, KCBS, CITY OF HUNTINGTON BEACH, UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT, CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA, CNN

By Michele Gile

Click here for updates on this story

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Huntington Beach’s City Council voted to sue California over the state’s new law, which prevents school districts from disclosing a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The law that the state passed is unconstitutional,” Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark said.

California passed the law after similar gender identity reporting laws were passed in different city governments across the state, including Huntington Beach. In response, the council’s conservative majority, the same group that voted to change the city’s municipal code, approved a motion on Tuesday night to file the lawsuit against the state.

“We’re going back to status quo, the way it was where teachers are mandated reporters,” Van Der Mark said. “If they don’t do their job then we’ll have to have those discussions. This is where we are focusing. We don’t have jurisdiction over the schools. However, we’re not focusing from the threshold of a school inside. We’re focusing on the parents. So, if there are parents who have been harmed or affected by this and would like to start a class action lawsuit, we are happy to join them.”

Councilmember Natalie Moser voted against suing California and the ordinance.

“I don’t know exactly what it means other than we are getting involved in things that we shouldn’t be,” Moser said. “This is not within the city’s jurisdiction. We are going after educators. I don’t even know what that means, and ultimately, we are giving the ability for our city attorney to sue the state, which is just crazy.”

City leaders say the ordinance now makes Huntington Beach the “parents right to know city.”

“This is not what we should be focusing on,” Moser said. “We should be focusing on real issues for our city, and instead, we are off fighting the state yet again.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.