Denver Broncos fan fuels growing passion for team in Mexico

By Anna Alejo

DENVER (KCNC) — They are the biggest fan base outside of Colorado for the Denver Broncos.

Around 100 Broncos fans from Mexico traveled to the Mile High City on Sunday to cheer on their favorite NFL team.

Sunday, Sep. 15 marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and we’re excited to introduce you to Juan Olivares.

He lives far from the Mile High, in Mexico City, but he rivals the most iconic of those in the south stands for his passion for the orange and blue.

“I started to support the team since I was 10 years old,” said Olivares.

He cannot imagine supporting any other team. In a country where soccer dominates, his family is puzzled by his love for the Broncos.

“They struggle a lot in order to understand how I like this sport,” he said.

Olivares’s enthusiasm has fueled the growth of a fan club in Mexico. They gather regularly and number in the hundreds.

“We support the team day by day, year by year with the hope of a winning season,” said Olivares. “I am part of the generation that saw the Broncos losing Super Bowls and that doesn’t matter for us, we always have hope.”

For Olivares “American football” is the most interesting sport. “It’s spectacular and at the same time is the most tactic sport between other sports,” he said.

The Broncos sent him to Super Bowl LVII when he was named “Fan of the Year.”

“Broncos is part of my life, Broncos is part of me, part of my soul part of my heart. I want to rest in peace with a Broncos and orange jersey,” added Olivares.

He came to Denver to see Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Olivares was joined by more than 95 other Broncos fans who came up from Mexico just to see the game, and to host a tailgate party too.

