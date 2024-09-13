Navy Veteran celebrates 100th birthday as grand marshal of Gaslight Festival Parade

By Jennifer Baileys

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSONTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — The annual Gaslight Festival Parade kicked off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

It started at the Jeffersontown Shopping Center with Grand Marshal Virgil Roppel kicking it off.

Roppel is celebrating his 100th birthday.

“Mostly Rop, but some people call him Virgil some call him Mr. Rop some people Poppa Rop,” said Maureen.

He is known by many names and many titles, and in Jeffersontown, but everybody knows Virgil Roppel.

“He’s just been a really integral part of J-town in terms of living in the same place, helping in the community, being part of St. Edwards Church,” said Maureen Roppel, Virgil’s daughter.

It all started in St. Matthews, Kentucky where he was born on Aug. 28, 1924.

His oldest daughter Maureen said her father joined the Navy when he was just 17 years old and served in World War II.

“He was the catapult crew chief, so he shot off the planes,” said Maureen.

Roppel met and married his wife Peg, started Roppel Industries with his brother John, and moved to J-town in 1950 where the couple raised 6 kids, three boys and three girls.

“Back when he started the business if somebody came in at three in the morning, he’d be down there fixing their car and getting them on the road, he has touched so many lives in so many ways,” said Maureen.

That has never been more evident than when he turned 100 years old and the cards started pouring in from everywhere.

“People from everywhere have sent them, hundreds of them he even got a call from a guy from Australia,” Maureen said.

The cards and calls turned into letters and announcements.

“This is a proclamation from J-town, a key to the city of J-town, this is from the VA, a big, long letter congratulating him on his birthday, and the Governor sent him a letter saying happy birthday,” Maureen said.

Jeffersontown Mayor Carol Pike even named Aug. 28 Virgil Roppel Day.

“There’s nothing more that a mayor could do and make one more proud than to acknowledge his presence and what he’s done for our country and what he’s done for our city,” Mayor Pike said.

The Jeffersontown Chamber wrapped up the centennial celebration by naming Virgil Roppel the 2024 Grand Marshall of the Gaslight Festival Parade.

“I mean J-town has been in his life for a long time, but to be honored like that it’s pretty amazing,” said Maureen.

The Gaslight Festival wraps up on Sept. 15, 2024.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.