Rising veterinary costs contribute to pet surrenders; how a mobile pet clinic is helping keep animals housed

By Juliet Lemar

Click here for updates on this story

California (KSBY) — Tirith Taylor says her dog, Paseo, is critical to her safety and stability as a homeless woman.

“He’s my protection. I’m out there by myself. He provides me with emotional stability and gives me a reason to wake up every day,” Taylor said.

Paseo was recently neutered at C.A.R.E. 4Paws mobile clinic, a non-profit offering low-cost medical care to thousands of animals annually. Board President Chris Harris says it’s essential to keep animals and their owners together.

“The lack of medical care is a significant factor in surrenders. You know, housing is still the largest factor. It’s the plurality of it, but vet care is right there with it,” Harris said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of veterinary care has risen 60% since 2014, outpacing inflation. C.A.R.E. 4Paws offers spay and neuter services for $30-$50 plus medication, vaccines for $15, and general exams for $40.

“We expect to help approximately 20,000 pets this year through our mobile wellness services,” Harris said.

That’s a 14% increase in animals helped since last year.

The mobile clinic cares for 100-200 pets a day inside a 37-foot RV with two prep tables, one surgical suite, 16 kennels, and 5-7 staff members.

In addition to medical care, the organization provides support for those experiencing domestic violence by offering fostering services.

“Victims who may need to go into a shelter and may not be able to take their pets with them, we have the fostering, so that doesn’t have to become a decision whether to leave an abusive situation or give up their pets,” Harris added.

C.A.R.E. 4Paws has been around for 15 years serving Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The mobile clinic just celebrated one year of service.

To schedule an appointment or donate, visit care4paws.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.