New glioblastoma research lab offering hope for brain cancer patients

By Grace Hayba

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — Genomic testing can be a great tool for doctors to determine what treatment plan is best for a patient.

The downside: its high price tag has largely left the testing out of reach for the majority of those diagnosed.

“We estimate only about 10% of all glioblastoma patients have access to genomic testing,” shared Glioblastoma Foundation CEO Gita Kwatra. “It can cost right now anywhere from $5,000 up to $25,000 and higher.”

Tuesday, the Glioblastoma Foundation cut the ribbon on its new lab space, aimed at cutting testing costs for thousands of patients.

The nonprofit is the latest to move into a shared research space in downtown Durham off West Main Street.

“It’s the city of medicine. It’s where all the most cutting-edge research happens. We are lucky enough to be right in the center of it all,” said Kwatra.

An estimated 15,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with glioblastoma every year, according to the Glioblastoma Foundation. It is the most common and most deadly type of brain cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 5%.

Surgery followed by chemotherapy and radiation is the usual treatment course.

The new research lab will allow scientists to analyze and breakdown DNA from a patient’s tumor.

Various pieces of equipment, including ultrasound technology, could then reveal unique DNA mutations.

Glioblastoma Foundation Senior Scientist Matt Regner shared the lab would be able to test 15 different samples at a time.

“What we hope to do is offer detailed molecular insights into that patient’s tumor,” explained Regner. “What this information will do is it will allow their physicians to make a more informed decision when figuring out treat options.”

The testing could help keep patients from undergoing hours of chemotherapy or radiation that may not work due to their specific tumor’s genetic makeup.

Renger said the lab could then share detailed information about the tumor directly with a patient’s physician.

Michele Haywood attended Tuesday’s ceremony on behalf of her daughter who was diagnosed with glioma.

“It’s been scary,” said Haywood. “It’s been a journey of learning and research on my own as well as my daughter.”

The mother praised her daughter’s physicians but noted testing like this could give patients and families hope when being “their own advocates.”

“It could make all the difference. It could save her life. The drugs she has been on have been very hard on her body,” shared Haywood.

Haywood said she hopes testing could lead to other treatment options with less-severe side effects for her daughter.

Kwatra added families tested through the nonprofit’s lab would be able to access the treatment at little or no cost, thanks to donations.

“We have amazing donors who have made this lab possible and continue to support us,” said Kwatra. “We’re going to make sure anybody who is unable to pay will still have access to this life-extending service.”

She continued, “We want to see every patient get access to this testing and want to see what treatments work for which patients so we can apply those learnings on a larger scale and ultimately bring about a cure.”

The lab shared it expects to be able to accept patient samples by early 2025.

