13-foot Burmese python seized from home; Snake donated to zoo

By Zach Lewis

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HARTFORD, New York (WKTV) — Imagine seeing a 13-foot snake at your neighbor’s house.

On Aug. 28, Environmental Conservation Police Officer Jeff Hull responded to a report in New Hartford about an individual keeping a large snake—believed to be illegal.

After investigation, the snake was identified as a Burmese python, which requires a permit for ownership.

The snake was found to be in good health, measuring 13 feet in length and weighing 80 pounds.

The still-growing snake was confined to a four- to five-foot tank, according to officials.

“The subject admitted to ECO Hull that he was not prepared for how fast the animal would grow and that he recognized he could no longer care for it,” officials said.

The snake was confiscated and donated to Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome, as the zoo possesses the necessary permits for such animals.

The snake’s owner received citations for keeping wildlife as a pet and for harboring dangerous wildlife without a permit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.