Metro’s “tap-to-exit” program expands after test run shows success, reduction in crime

By Julie Sharp

California (KCAL/KCBS) — Riders on the Metro system will now have to tap their fare card to exit all 10 end-of-line stations as the results of a pilot TAP-to-exit program showed a crime reduction.

The three-month pilot program, introduced in late May at the Metro B Line North Hollywood station, found with the exit tap in place, there was a 90% decrease in loitering at the station and a 12% decrease in crime.

“… Upwards of 90% of the people that come into the system and commit a crime do not have a TAP card or valid fare,” said Carlos Rico, Metro Sr. Manager Systems of Security and Law Enforcement.

Tuesday, riders at the E-Line’s downtown Santa Monica station got their fare cards out for exit, as part of the new protocol for ridership.

“I would like to see more safety changes, cause there are sometimes a lot of homeless people that get on,” passenger Blen Muleu said.

Aside from efforts to curb violence and improve safety, Metro officials say it’s a way to boost rider compliance. Tapping the card at the exit confirms that the trip was paid for. Those who do not tap on the way in will be charged when they tap to exit and could still face citation or removal from the system for not paying when boarding.

Of the North Hollywood riders surveyed regarding the pilot program, 91% said the station felt cleaner and 86% said it has made them feel safer.

Officials also noted that similar programs exist at other systems like the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) in the San Francisco/Oakland area, the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, and the Metropolitan Atlanta Regional Transit Authority.

“I’m not sure if it will work or not, cause like people still just come in, they just jump over the gates,” passenger Noah Morales said.

In May, the Metro Board approved two motions that were directed at boosting safety for passengers, calling for more law enforcement on the system and at stations, as well as exploring possible technological improvements for buses, trains, and at stations.

