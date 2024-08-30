Masked person flees after peering in windows near Boston College, police say

By Web staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police in Boston are looking for a person who was seen Tuesday night peering into windows of a multi-family home near Boston College.

According to a Boston police report, officers were called to Gerald Road at about 9:23 p.m. by a woman who said she was cutting through her backyard when she saw a person looking into the back windows of her home.

“She states this individual then became aware of her presence and faced her for several seconds without moving and then appeared to the victim as if they were going to lunge in her direction,” according to the report.

“I was downstairs in my room changing when I heard everyone shouting to call 911,” said Boston College junior Emily Rohan. “It’s scary to know someone feels it’s okay to go on someone else’s property and look at us and our belongings.”

The police report said person then quickly walked away to the right side of the home. The victim did not see in which direction the person fled. The victim was able to take a picture of the person.

Boston College junior Sofia Tavella recalled the moment one of her roommates spotted the man through a gate in their backyard.

“She saw him in the yard. He turned around, and they looked at each other, but he didn’t really react,” Tavella said.

The person was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, thick gray gloves, light gray pants and black and gray sneakers with white soles and white trim.

“The victim also states this individual had on a full piece of black fabric covering the entire face which she describes as having no eye or mouth slits which stood out to her,” according to the report.

Officers searched the area including the basement, but did not find the person.

“One of the cops asked if we had a Ring camera,” Boston College junior Maura Jaye said. “We do, but we hadn’t set it up. He told us to set it up immediately.”

“It’s a good reminder to set up your cameras, walk with someone else, and be more aware of the threats out there,” Tavella said.

In February and March, there were multiple reports of late-night lurkers peering into people’s windows in the Boston College area.

