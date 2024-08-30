Skip to Content
Atchison, Kansas woman charged with murder in chase that killed 1-year-old

<i>Atchison County Sheriff/KMBC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Maria Papalas has been charged with multiple offenses
Maria Papalas has been charged with multiple offenses
By Nick Sloan

    ATCHISON, Kansas (KMBC) — A Kansas woman has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder, after a 1-year-old child was killed during a police pursuit.

Maria Papalas, 28, faces charges of first-degree murder, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other offenses following the child’s death.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred on Aug. 25 in Atchison County during a police pursuit.

Papalas, driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed while attempting to evade law enforcement, the report says.

The vehicle lost control on a curve, left the roadway, entered the west ditch and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.

She was treated for injuries at a hospital, according to the highway patrol report.

The child died Tuesday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol report.

