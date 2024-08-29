Police release bodycam footage from tasing incident that left man in critical condition

By Jay Sirkin

Click here for updates on this story

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — Wauwatosa police released body-cam video of an incident at the center of a TMJ4 Lighthouse investigation.

It shows what led officers to tase a 37-year-old man at a cemetery last May.

Johnny George went into cardiac arrest and became unresponsive after being tasered. George’s wife, Sonny, says this happened during a memorial service at Pinelawn Cemetery after they called 911 for medical help for another person.

Wauwatosa police claim Johnny’s right arm swung around and hit one of the officers. In our story with Johnny’s wife, she told us he was not violent. Sonny says her husband is still in a coma and fighting for his life at a local hospital.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled the officer involved did not use excessive force and justified the use of the Taser.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.