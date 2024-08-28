Ukrainian Embassy to honor Volusia native who died saving others in Ukraine

By Pamela Comme

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A New Smyrna Beach couple is headed to Washington, D.C., this week to receive a Medal of Courage at the Ukrainian Embassy for their son, who died last year. This award recognizes military personnel who fought for Ukraine, like Chris Campbell, a 28-year-old Army veteran who served in Iraq with the 82nd Airborne.

“So many people have used the word to describe Chris as selfless,” said Cheri Campbell, Chris’ mom. “I think that’s a really good word.”

Chris Campbell left behind his family and friends and sold everything he owned to fly overseas to Ukraine. He wanted to help with the country’s fight against the Russian invasion.

Cheri and Chris’ stepdad, Dennis Towell, didn’t want him to leave.

“Every conversation was, ‘Come home, come home,'” said Campbell. “But knowing that, he did have a calling and, you know, it wasn’t going to happen.”

And last year, Towell tells us, Chris died during a humanitarian mission after a tank shell was fired as he tried to save his unit’s wounded command officer.

“It didn’t kill him instantly,” said Towell. “There was a few seconds his friend was able to run over him and hold him, and … he lasted a few more seconds after that.”

Now, Ukraine will award Chris a posthumous Medal of Courage — an award honoring soldiers like him who fought for the country.

Both Campbell and Towell will be in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to receive it.

“He really had an issue with fighting oppression,” said Towell. “That was a big, big thing to him. And I think this medal would give him the reward to say, ‘You not only fought it, buddy, but you did a good job.'”

The two will do everything they can to keep Chris’s memory alive. They’re proud of who he was and everything he accomplished.

“He gave up everything to help others,” said Campbell.

