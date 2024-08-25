Skip to Content
Headstone toppled, fire damage reported at cemetery

Melrose Police are asking for the public's help after an apparent act of vandalism at at Workmen's Circle Cemetery.
By Matt Schooley

    MELROSE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police in Massachusetts cemetery are asking for the public’s help after an apparent act of vandalism at a cemetery.

Melrose police said fencing at Workmen’s Circle Cemetery was knocked over and charred by a fire. A headstone had also been knocked over and was damaged by flames, police said.

Police said the headstone and fence were intact August 18 when the groundskeeper left for the night. The damage was discovered and reported to police Tuesday afternoon.

The Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts owns and manages Workmen’s Circle.

Melrose police asked the public to report any suspicious activity they may have seen in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Melrose police at (781) 979-4213.

