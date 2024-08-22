Alzheimer’s cases increasing in Utah, study shows

By Tammy Kikuchi

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — Alzheimer’s disease and dementia cases are increasing in Utah, a new report finds. However, cases are rising slower in Utah than in other areas of the country.

Jeremy Cunningham, from the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah, said in the past three years, cases of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia jumped from 31,000 to 38,000. Additionally, he believes many cases go unreported.

“And those are diagnosed cases of Alzheimer’s. There’s at least another 50% that go undiagnosed,” he said.

That coincides with a recent study that found jumps in the number of cases in Provo, Salt Lake and Ogden. But Utah’s overall good health keeps the state’s numbers lower.

“People are much more active, they’re socially engaged and they seem to be a little more educated,” he said. “The diet, the social, the physical, the mental … everyone ages, we all slow down. But there is no reason not to stay socially active.”

Cunningham said there used to be fear associated with getting a diagnosis. He said that fear is subsiding with the availability of some new medications. Additionally, some medications are more effective if the neurological disorder is caught early.

There are steps people can take to help combat the diseases according to Cunningham.

He advises people to stay mentally and physically active, eat a Mediterranean diet and get enough sleep.

