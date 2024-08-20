‘JEEEEFF!’ Husband Calling Contest held at Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair

By Forrest Sanders

LEBANON, Tennessee (WTVF) — As you know, the Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair has its share of grand competitions. One of the newer competitions is something we had to catch for ourselves.

“We always wanted to go to a fair in the US,” said Shannon Howorko, sitting next to husband Gene. “We’re all the way from Canada. Calgary, Alberta, Canada.”

Gene is a truck driver, so when wife Shannon came to visit him in Lebanon, the Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair was a must. They love it, they love the people.

“Southern hospitality is a real thing!” Gene said.

They love how the crowds grab a bucket o’ fries and deep fried pb&j and get right on a ride that spins you upside down.

“I like the old town,” Gene said. “What’s the name of it?”

“Fiddler’s Grove!” Shannon answered.

Something in Fiddler’s Grove caught their attention.

“JEEEEEFF! SUUUUUPPER!” a woman shouted from a stage.

“JOHN! There’s something outside! Can you get up and find out what it is?!” shouted another.

This was the Husband Calling Contest. It’s not a complex competition. You get up. You call your husband.

“Bay-beee!” a woman shouted.

Even past the stage, people all around the fair loved the contest.

“Henry! Get in from the field!” one woman expertly called.

Gene felt Shannon should try this.

“I’ve embarrassed him more than once,” she laughed. “The announcer said, ‘you ladies are going to regret not signing up.’ You’re going to be laying in bed tonight thinking, ‘I should have done it,’ and I thought, ‘that’s exactly what I’ll be thinking if I don’t do it.'”

“GEEEEEEEENO!” Shannon announced to the crowd, holding a note at an impressive length. “Get that snow shoveled!”

“It was awesome!” Shannon said. “I have a sore throat now. I kinda gave ‘er my all.”

“I love it!” she continued, holding up her first place ribbon.

“I mean. C’mon. I couldn’t be prouder,” Gene said.

“Oh, honey! I love you!” Shannon said.

Welcome to Wilson County, Gene and Shannon. Call anytime.

