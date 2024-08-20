Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Janitor thrown in prison for stealing $100k in marijuana from grower

<i>WMAR via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Eric Dickerson stole nearly $100
WMAR via CNN Newsource
Eric Dickerson stole nearly $100
By
Published 4:13 PM

By Ryan Dickstein

Click here for updates on this story

    ABELL, Maryland (WMAR) — A St. Mary’s County judge threw a janitor in prison for stealing nearly $100,000 of cannabis from his employer.

For seven months, Eric Dickerson, 51, worked on the custodial staff for a licensed cannabis growing and processing plant in Abell.

Prosecutors say Dickerson took large amounts of marijuana from the business and hid it in trash bags before hauling it off the property.

“The Defendant leveraged his position of trust and with a nefarious purpose,” said County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “What elevates the ugliness factor of this crime is the stolen items are controlled dangerous substances. This cannabis could have contributed to broader illegal drug distribution and criminal activity.”

The state asked the judge to sentence Dickerson to a decade behind bars.

But the judge instead gave him eight-years, which is still above state sentencing guidelines that recommends between six months and five-years for felony theft.

Dickerson was also ordered to pay $99,480 in restitution.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content