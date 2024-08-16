Woman mourns loss of slain daughter: ‘She wasn’t just my daughter, she was my best friend’

By Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — An argument at an August 7 car meet-up took a deadly detour, ending with the fatal shooting of a King William County mother.

Two women are now under arrest and charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Kayla Healey.

A desolate stretch of Battery Brook Parkway in Chesterfield County is often used as a late-night hang-out spot and drag strip, according to Crime Insider sources. This was the case on August 7.

“Kayla had a fascination with cars and racing, she just loved street racing. She’s always as a little girl had taken to the drag strip,” Kayla’s mother Alice Watkins said.

After seeing a social media post about a car meet-up, Kayla decided she would attend.

“I had talked to my daughter at about 10:30-ish and she told me she was at a car show and she felt like there was going to be an argument,” Watkins said.

Police say an hour and 9 minutes later a 911 call would come in, with a report that a shot was fired at the gathering.

“She wasn’t just my daughter, she was my best friend. She was my whole world,” Watkins said. “The only little girl I had and now she leaves behind two beautiful little girls.”

A mother, a daughter, and a wife, Kayla Healey’s life was cut short.

On Monday, two women were arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Fairfax County. Both were charged with aggravated malicious wounding – a charge that will most likely be upgraded.

“I’d like to see my daughter served with justice. Life without parole for both of them. Not just one, but both,” Watkins said.

Both women faced a judge Thursday morning in Chesterfield County. They are due back in court on October 9.

