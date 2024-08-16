23-year-old woman still hospitalized after road rage attack

By Julie Salomone

LARGO, Florida (WFTS) — A 23-year-old woman is still hospitalized after a road rage attack in Largo last week.

Jermeria Holycross suffered a broken pelvis, a broken rib, a broken leg, a facial laceration, and road rash.

Her mother, Tammy Holycross, said she got a call from her son, who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Two children were also in the vehicle.

“He was screaming hysterically. I knew something was wrong. I couldn’t pinpoint what it was because he couldn’t get it out. He just said he killed my sister,” said Tammy Holycross, Jermeria’s mother.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 10, around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 19 and East Bay Drive in Largo.

Police arrested 57-year-old Boris Twillman for attempted murder in the first degree.

According to an arrest affidavit, he was tailgating Holycross’ vehicle. Holycross believed she was rear-ended and stopped her car to check the damage. Officers said Twillman then intentionally hit her with his Jeep, pinning her between the vehicles and dragging her.

The report also stated the victim told police that the suspect smiled at her and then “rapidly accelerated” toward her, hitting her with his vehicle.

Officers said Twillman left the scene, but later called police telling them something had occurred on US 19 but he was not personally involved in the crash.

“He was following her, she said, for about 10 to 15 minutes. She said I kept moving out of his way, he kept behind me,” said Tammy Hollycross.

“This can’t be real, can’t be happening to our family. Jermeria is such a good girl. She’s vibrant, bright, energetic,” said her aunt Misty Moore.

Moore said Jermeria now has to learn to walk again. They hope she is released from the hospital soon.

“There is nothing more serious in the world that’s worth somebody’s life just to get home faster,” said Moore.

“It could have happened to anyone.”

Twillman remains in the Pinellas County Jail. He is facing charges of attempted murder and leaving the scene of a crash.

