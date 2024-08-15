$50,000 reward offered for information leading to capture of escaped convicted murderer

By Zola Sigmon

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WLOS) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of a convicted murderer who escaped custody on August 13.

Ramone Alston, 30, escaped the custody of state corrections officers while arriving for a medical appointment in Hillsborough, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the FBI are offering a combined total of $50,000 to anyone who complies with Alston’s capture.

“There is someone out there who knows where Alston is,” said Secretary Todd Ishee of the N.C. Department of Adult Correction. “We hope that this reward will bring them forward with the critical information that leads to Alston’s capture.”

Alston is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder following his 2015 conviction of a shooting resulting in the death of a 1-year-old child in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Alston is a 5 foot 11 inches tall black male, weighing approximately 230 pounds. At the time of his escape, Alston wore long, black dreadlocks, though authorities say he may have changed his appearance since the time of his escape.

Anyone with information regarding Alston’s whereabouts is asked to call the NC Department of Adult Correction tip line at 919-324-1082.

