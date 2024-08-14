‘God works in mysterious ways’: Wedding ring lost 61 years ago found on farm

By Jamie Mayes

Click here for updates on this story

HENRY COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — Barbara Gregory met the love of her life, Glenn, more than 60 years ago. Their love story began on a double date when they weren’t each other’s partners. Barbara was out with someone else, but fate had other plans.

“He was just a really good friend, but when I met Glenn, I said, ‘Get me a date with him.’ He got me a date with Glenn, and that’s how we met,” Barbara recalls.

The couple married in 1963 and planted a tree when they returned from their honeymoon.

“Through the years, as that tree grew, our marriage grew. It kept growing and growing,” Barbara says.

Just two months after their wedding, Glenn lost his wedding ring near the tree while setting a footer for their mobile home. Despite their efforts, the ring remained lost.

“We immediately started looking and never found it,” said Barbara.

Glenn passed away in December from cancer and was buried on their farm. Barbara hired Searcy Monument Co. to place a marker on his grave.

During the process, Jonathan Searcy discovered something glistening in the sun. It was Glenn’s wedding ring, lost 61 years earlier near the tree they had planted.

“Odds are a million to one. It’s like finding a needle in a haystack. God works in mysterious ways,” said Searcy.

While Barbara is glad to have the ring back, she notes that another ring remains missing. Glenn lost two rings during their marriage, and Barbara kept the third band she bought for him.

“I didn’t send it with him. I thought maybe he might lose it on his way to heaven. I didn’t know,” said Barbara.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.