How Holland & Milan Organics is remembering a loved one with its butterfly logo

By Kim Hudson

Click here for updates on this story

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (KYW) — One Montgomery County family is honoring a loved one who lost their battle to lupus through their natural skincare line Holland & Milan Organics.

“Smells like good,” 9-year-old Holland Pascal said. “Smells like a fragrance.”

Holland was talking about the lavender, sage and rosemary she picked from her family’s garden for the family business bearing her name. She said she loves helping her parents at Holland & Milan Organics.

“It feels good because I get off work from them,” Holland said, “and it makes it easier for them to do the products and get them out on time.”

But her big sister, 12-year-old Milan, paid close attention to aesthetics. She said every bottle of the company’s natural skincare line must be gorgeous and eye-catching.

“I have to make it at least close to perfect,” Holland said. “I like to put on a great presentation with the bottles. That makes me feel calm, you know?”

Francis Pascal, their father and company owner, opened the business in 2017. Holland & Milan Organics offers hair oils, soaps, and body butters made from plant-based all-natural ingredients for all skin types.

“Because when we say natural, we actually mean natural,” Pascal said. “Like, we literally clip it from our garden to our kitchen and to you guys’ hands.”

While his daughters were happy to help, Pascal said there was yet another inspiration for the business. His sister-in-law, Khaleilah Banks, died of lupus in March 2018. He said she loved to cook.

“And to see her not being able to get up and to go in the kitchen and to do what she loved was heartbreaking,” Pascal said.

Pascal said that is why the butterfly, the symbol for lupus awareness, is in the company logo. He added that this business was unique because it was a truly homegrown operation touched by the loving hands of family. He said Khaleilah would be proud of how far this company has come.

“She’ll be excited because she was excited for us in the beginning,” Pascal said. “She actually predicted that we’ll be a multi-million-dollar company.”

Pascal said the business is on track for achieving that goal.

As their garden of love continued to flourish, this Main Line Black-owned business took pride in creating all-natural beauty products.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.