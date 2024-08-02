Man spends free time cleaning parks, becomes beloved local celebrity

By Ruta Ulcinaite

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Michigan (WXYZ) — A 21-year-old St. Clair Shores man spends his free time cleaning up after his community and asks for nothing in return. All he would like to see is people clean up after themselves and spread a little positivity in their own lives.

Taylor Rychel grew up in St. Clair Shores. He’s always helped his family. But now, he helps his entire city.

Rychel has developmental delay and not everything has come easy to him, but the one thing that has come easy is helping others.

He goes park to park and school to school with his tandem bike in tow full of cleaning supplies. He spends hours picking up trash, even doing yard work when he can.

“He’s always looking out, cleaning up, trying to help somebody,” his dad Mike Rychel said.

Taylor Rychel has become a bit of a local celebrity. Neighbors have grown to know Taylor Rychel, his bicycle and his infectious smile.

“I drive down the street and I see Taylor on his bike. I know who he is, my whole family knows who he is,” resident Leah Case said. “I think he needs a proclamation from the city of St. Clair Shores.”

Taylor Rychel also works part time for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, but cleaning up the city in his free time is not in the job description.

“Just the most pleasant young man you’ll ever meet,” resident Donna Case said. “It just makes my day when I see him and he’s just so happy and never in a bad mood.”

Taylor Rychel hopes his newfound hometown fame inspires others to do good and is grateful he can add a little positivity to everyone’s lives.

