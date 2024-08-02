‘It’s not if, it’s when:’ Gymnast remains positive after spinal cord injury

By Angela Bohon

NORFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — As the 2024 Summer Olympics are in full swing, a Chesapeake teen, a competitive gymnast, is watching from his bed at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Cody Bennett, 16, was practicing on the high bar last Wednesday when he slipped and had a bad landing.

“I was doing dismounts, and I slipped off the bar a little early and ended up not going as high as I usually do, and I got lost in the air,” described Bennett. “Next thing I knew, I was on the ground and not feeling much.”

His mother, Megan Buchholz, says he experienced a neck fracture and had emergency surgery.

“Getting to the hospital and seeing that he actually couldn’t feel anything below his waist, it’s truly a parent’s worst nightmare,” Buchholz said. “You want your kid to have the best of everything, to be able to do everything what they want to do, and he’s so passionate about gymnastics about pushing himself harder and harder.”

Bennett and his family remain positive. His mom says he’ll soon be going to a specialized spinal cord injury rehabilitation center in Richmond.

The teen wants to eventually attend the Naval Academy and become a pilot… and he’s not giving up on gymnastics.

“I don’t think it’s if I get back, it’s more of when I get back, and I know if I just keep working, I’ll be back competing soon,” Bennett said.

For now, his mother has a message for fellow parents.

“Don’t let fear hold you back. Things happen. Accidents happen. Let them be who they are. Let them love what they do,” Buchholz emphasized.

Bennett says he’s motivated, in part by his family and friends who have come to visit often, and he says he’s even had visits and messages from competitors.

Before his injury, Bennett would show himself practicing skills on his Instagram.

